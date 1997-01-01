News
Players are randomly assigned when starting the game, players can renovate, decorate and exchange with others
The NFT exchange market is the harvested items including farm, items, seeds, crops, livestock
Players will choose to buy seeds or pets or both to grow on their farm according to their preferences or the suitability of the environment they have for each species
Players can go to the market to buy decorative items and expand their farm
Players can combine seeds and pets to create new breeds according to their parents' genes.
Harvested products from the farm will be owned by players in the form of digital assets on cyberspace or NFT tokens on blockchain.
At Wanaka Farm, we aim to balance the two main pillars:
  • Immerse players into a relax and zentitude playing environment
  • Providing a revenue stream for every player
Each Seed, pet will have a different number of genes (normal genes and mutant genes). Using genetic analysis to know the gene mutation rate, the higher the gene mutation rate, the higher the probability of creating a mutant tree.
